Candidate profile: Carmen Duco

Name: Carmen Duco
Age: 62
Town: Belleville
Occupation: In the service industry for over 40 years, majority of that time at Fischer’s Restaurant
Position seeking: Alderman Ward 2 of Belleville
Campaign website: On Facebook @Carmen-Duco-for-Belleville-Alderman-Ward-2
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have lived in Belleville, and in Ward 2 specifically, my entire life. I have always loved Belleville and feel safe here. I am a strong supporter of Lindenwood University-Belleville and love what they have done for our neighborhood. I will do my best to ensure the voices of Belleville Ward 2 residents are heard, treated fairly, and with utmost respect. I feel confident that the growth and development of the streetscape coming to Ward 2 in Belleville will shine a new light on our neighborhood. I believe Jane Pusa and I will make a great team to serve the people of Ward 2.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? I feel that the most important issue facing Belleville is maintaining its growth and prosperity. Our goal is to keep the existing profitable businesses in our town, as well as welcome new ones. The updated streetscape should also help to attract these new businesses in order for the Belleville economy to flourish.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. No one wants to raise taxes, but if it was necessary to maintain the quality of living in our town, I would have to agree. Another acceptable reason would be to improve public safety. Maintaining our local police and fire protection departments, for example, would benefit both the first responders as well as our community.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? I feel the best way to prevent crime would be to install neighborhood watch programs. We, as a community, need to get to know our neighbors and keep an eye out for each other. Sharing our concerns with the police departments, as well as standing behind our police force, is imperative. A few things we can do to protect ourselves and our belongings are to lock our homes and car doors, as well as properly lighting our homes and properties.
In recent years, the city has granted various tax incentives to businesses. Explain whether you would support or oppose tax incentives for businesses. Depending on the business and value it has to the community, I believe tax incentives are justifiable. If you are creating new jobs, you will be increasing sales tax. Incentives must be evaluated one project at a time.
