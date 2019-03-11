Candidate Profile: Karen McKinzie

Name: Karen McKinzie
Town: East Alton
Occupation: Co- Pastor
Position Seeking: Roxana Board of Education
Campaign website: Vote for Karen McKinzie - Facebook - (Write In Karen Mckinzie)
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running as an incumbent, but I am a write in candidate on the ballot. I would like for people to vote for me as I believe in the vision of Roxana School District. I believe that it is important for a School to partner with teachers, staff, administration and the community. I wish to continue serving in the district. I have been on the Board of Education since 2005, prior to that served for 11 years in the parent teacher organization. I have a investment in this district without any special interest. I believe in serving with integrity for ALL students, staff and stakeholders. I am a write in candidate and would appreciate voters to write Karen McKinzie and fill in the oval next to my name.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? In my opinion some of the important issues every school district faces is school funding,the challenges of students today and the future of students. Roxana is not exempt from concerns of future funding. As a member of the Board of Education, we take great care in keeping property taxes as low as possible. The Board strives to be financially responsible while maintaining quality programs and education for all of our students. Also we know not every student chooses go to college . Therefore, as a district. opportunities to assist students for the skilled labor world is growing. For either of these, it takes creativity of ideas and resources. But one of the biggest challenges I believe any district faces is the day to day needs of our students and the role of teacher in their lives. A teachers role is more than academia. It is nurse, counselor, friend, parent, mentor and so much more. I believe we have some of the finest from pre K, elementary on up. Having the right people (teacher/supportive staff) in the right place is so key. We have the finest and we need to continue to empower and equip them to meet those ever increasing needs of our kids.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? It has been the heart of the Board of Education to hold property tax rate at the lowest level possible. Unfortunately, we live in a world where the cost of living is on the increase. We at Roxana School District, have in place individuals who have the skill set to help keep the district in sound financial health. The only way that I would consider a vote to raise property taxes is if there was no other way to keep the district financially healthy. This is a district that considers ALL possible remedies to keep programs, staff and educational opportunities for our students in place.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? My goals for the district is very simple. I wish to see our students continue to have opportunities for college or career readiness. I would like to see our students have opportunities upon their graduation are able to begin a career path. We live in a world where there is a shortage of skilled laborers. Also to maintain financial stability of the district. Our goal should be forward minded financially, with resources, programs and opportunities for students today and for those to come.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? I am not sure if you are referring to the Senate Bill 10 for teachers minimum annual salary or not. If that is the case, it will not effect Roxana teachers. However, if you are referring to Senate Bill 1, which increases minimum wage incrementally, it will be something that any Board of Education will need to keep on their radar, particularly during negotiations. It could make an impact on districts already struggling financially.
