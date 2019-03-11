Candidate profile: Benjamin Wanless

Name: Benjamin Wanless
Age: 39
Town: Swansea
Occupation: Banker
Position seeking: Belleville Township High School District 201 School Board
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for District 201 School Board to give back to my community. As a 1997 graduate of Belleville West, and with two young children that will likely attend Belleville East, I would like to be a part of the decision making that will ensure the health of Belleville’s high schools. People should vote for me based on my financial background – as a banker I have consulted with local companies and school districts on an array of financial matters.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? The most important issue the school district faces is the financial relationship with the state of Illinois. With uncertain state funding (both in terms of amount and timing), difficult decisions need to be made so that local taxpayers are not pressed to make up for this. The amount of state funding that the district receives affects students, parents and teachers on a day-to-day basis.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? I would vote to raise property taxes if it was deemed absolutely necessary in order to provide our students with a first-class education while maintaining a safe environment for all students, teachers and employees of the district.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? I want to make sure that the students in the 201 District are getting the best education possible in a safe environment while maintaining fiscally responsible practices.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? In general, I believe that a higher minimum wage is a good thing – it should ensure that working people can afford the necessities of raising a family in our community. While there will be time to adjust incrementally, it will be interesting to see if the state of Illinois will be willing to help fund the increased costs.
