Candidate profile: Carol Eckert

Name: Carol Eckert
Age: 71
Town: Belleville
Occupation: Retired
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position seeking: Belleville School District 201 Board of Education member
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running because I deeply appreciate the opportunities I have had as a member of the board to relay the thoughts and issues of people in the district to the entire board... And to keep residents informed of the board rationale. It has been my experience that residents of the district have supported the board when intended actions are discussed and rationale explained.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? Broadly speaking...the most important issue is how to provide the best education to an increasing number of students .... And prepare all of them for continuing their education after high school.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? That would be only after needs had been identified and extensive analysis done .... And presented to the public.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? The ultimate goal is to provide the best educational preparation possible to the large and diverse population of students of the district and to inform all members of the district as to the educational needs.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? Analysis is ongoing ... Each district, I think, would have to assess the financial situation in that district to make informed decisions.
Comments