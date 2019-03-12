Candidate profile: Roger D. Lowry

Name: Roger D. Lowry
Age: 58
Town: Fairview heights
Occupation: Union cement mason
Position seeking: Fairview Heights City Council Ward 2 alderman
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for office to help the city continue to maintain fiscal responsibility so there will be no need for a city property tax on our residents. The continued proper expansion for our west end and removing the blighted properties throughout the city as we did with the old Trailways restaurant. Listening to the people and addressing their concerns.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Maintaining a quality of life and property, which go hand and hand for a city to continue to grow and prosper. I will continue to work with council members and staff by keeping a balanced budget as we have done in the past while supporting citywide projects and programs.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. We currently have no city property tax and I will not support one.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Maintain a quality police department while working with neighboring communities. Listening to business owners and residents to address present or potential issues in our city and making sure we are doing everything to correct them.
