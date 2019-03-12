Elections

Candidate profile: Maria Perkhiser

March 12, 2019

Name: Maria Perkhiser

Age: 50

Town: Bethalto

Occupation: Sales administration specialist

Position seeking: Bethalto Village Board trustee

Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have been a Bethalto resident for the majority of my life. I have been attending the Village Board meetings for the past two years and would like the opportunity to have a voice/vote in the future of Bethalto.

What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Generating income for the village is an issue facing Bethalto. There is opportunity to work with the airport board to bring new business to Bethalto.

Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. The initiation of new business would hopefully avoid the issue of tax increases.

Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Our law enforcement agency works diligently to maintain a safe community.

