Candidate profile: Lisa Schumacher

Name: Lisa Schumacher
Age: 52
Town: Columbia
Occupation: Accounting Associate
Position seeking: Columbia CUSD#4 School Board
Campaign website: Columbia2019.org
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for a seat on the Board of Education to be a voice and represent our community at large. I have always had a passion for volunteering at many levels in our district and community. I have held leadership roles in a variety of clubs and organizations within my community that has prepared me to make genuine contributions to our district and community as a whole. In my leadership roles I gained knowledge on making well rounded successful decisions. I am very dedicated, honest, detailed oriented in gathering facts for decision-making and a leader.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? The most important issue our school district faces is in the curriculum area. We need a Curriculum Coordinator back in our school system to help prepare and educate our students with the decision making process when they are out in the real world. Secondly, our district faces the lack of having all the proper tools and resources needed to make classrooms for our teachers successful. We need for transparency with our budgeting decisions.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? Raising the property taxes would be an absolute last resort. I would prefer to keep our tax burden low.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? My goals are to continue to improve our school system with low tax burden. I want to provide tools, resources, technology and support for all our teachers in our district. Continue to maintain a safety environment for all who enter our school buildings by having regular safety inspections and follow through to fix what needs to be fixed within budget guidelines. An accomplishment for me would be at the end of everyday it is all about fulfilling the needs of the kids and teachers!
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? Although the time and dedication of our teachers is priceless I believe this legislative decision may not impact teachers in our district.
Comments