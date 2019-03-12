Candidate profile: Robert Lee

Name: Robert Lee
Age: 67
Town: Lebanon
Occupation: Retired
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position seeking: Ward 2 alderman
Campaign website: N/A
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running because there are changes that need to be made in the city of Lebanon, and I’d like to be part of the decision-making on those changes. We need to bring in more business. We need to improve the area’s roads and parks. We need to make Lebanon more attractive for visitors and businesses.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? I think the most important issue facing the city right now is expanding economic development. We need to attract more businesses, especially a grocery store.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I would only recommend raising taxes if we were in such dire straits that we couldn’t pay our bills and we had to get the money to stay solvent. I wouldn’t want Lebanon to end up like the state of Illinois.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? The city of Lebanon doesn’t have much crime, but one way we can stop crime is for our citizens to be more observant, and when they see a crime, report it immediately. Also, we need to educate people on what criminals are looking for, so that it’s easier to police and prevent crime.
Comments