Candidate profile: Phil Taylor

Name: Phil Taylor
Age: 44
Town: Columbia
Occupation: Police Officer
Position seeking: Columbia Unit 4 School Board
Campaign website: Facebook @ Phil Taylor for CUSD4 School Board
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? The fact that both of my children attend schools in CUSD#4 (CHS and CMS), I feel this is a good way to become involved in their education and give back to the community at the same time. I have served on my church leadership board for 10 years handling financial, personnel and other matters. I understand what it takes to work with the other members of a board to come to collaborative decision.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? Columbia is a great school district that operates in a fiscally sound manner, and I would want to continue on that path. I think one of the most important issues we face is being a good steward of the finances that the community entrusts us with. I also believe that maintaining a safe campus for students, staff and visitors is extremely important and that would be one of my main concerns.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? My goal would be to continue to operate and live within the existing revenue. I would not vote to raise property taxes and would vote to keep the property tax rate stable.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? My goals for the district is to provide an environment where the board and administration work together to provide the safest most secure environment for our children and staff to succeed. I want to provide our administration and staff the resources they need to support the students and student programs.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? In looking at the wages of the teachers in Columbia, I do not believe the minimum wage increase would affect our district as our teachers are on track to meet the proposed minimum wage increase.
Comments