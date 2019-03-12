Candidate profile: Tyson Search

Name: Tyson Search
Age: 42
Town: Columbia
Occupation: Human Resources
Position seeking: Columbia Community Unit School District 4 School Board
Campaign website: Facebook.com/Parents4CUSD
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for Columbia School Board because I truly care about the families of this district. As Personnel Manager for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services I advocate daily for staff to have the resources needed for success. I want to do the same for our students, teachers and administrators in the Columbia district. People should vote for me because I have the leadership skills necessary to serve, support, and move this great district forward.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? One of the most important issues facing our district in the near future is hiring a new superintendent. We must have a solid and unified Board in order to attract the most qualified candidates for this position. My experience in personnel management will help ensure we identify the best possible candidate to lead our district moving forward.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? Property taxes in our district are already too high. As a financially sound district, I do not see any circumstance in the immediate future that would warrant an increase in taxes.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? My immediate goal is to provide solid leadership and support to our great district. I want to work with our administration and teachers to ensure they have the tools necessary to lead our kids to the future. I believe that every student deserves a chance for success, and every student deserves support and guidance.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? Teachers are without a doubt one of the most valuable assets to any community. Paying them a respectable minimum salary to perform what is expected of them daily seems only fair. To attract more people into the teaching profession this is something that should be addressed sooner rather than later.
