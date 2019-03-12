Candidate profile: Michele Stutts

Name: Michele S Stutts
Age: 68
Town: Collinsville
Occupation: Retired Teacher
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position seeking: Collinsville Unit 10 Board of Education
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? As someone who taught in Unit 10 at both middle and high school for over thirty-one years, who coached tennis and initiated the middle school dance program, whose four successful children all graduated from Collinsville High School, and finally one whose grandsons will begin their education in my district, I want only the best for everyone in unit 10 and feel that I will be an asset to the board of education. I care deeply for my community believing that recognition of Collinsville’s excellent school district should be more widely acknowledged.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? Balancing the needs of students, teachers, support staff, administration and the public. I plan to approach every issue with the greatest degree thoughtful fairness possible.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? See previous answer.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? Work cooperatively to resolve whatever issues that may arise.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? I’ve just heard about this issue and realize there is a teacher shortage, and know teachers deserve a fair wage but until more information is forthcoming regarding proposed implementation I have to reserve judgment.
Comments