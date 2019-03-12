Candidate profile: Ted Schrader

Name: Ted Schrader
Age: 49
Town: Columbia, IL
Occupation: Medical Sales Rep for Rare Diseases
Position seeking: Columbia Unit School District #4 School Board
Campaign website: Ted Schrader for CUSD4 School Board on Facebook
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have 3 kids from kindergarten to 10th grade in our public schools. The decisions by the board will have a direct impact on my children. I was appointed to a position on the school board this past summer after a board member resigned. I became interested after a small group began spreading lies about the current administration and teachers. They have NO children in our public schools. There are a lot of positives regarding the current state and direction of our district...from academics, to finance, to safety. This momentum needs to continue.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? 1. There’s a teacher shortage, especially at the level to maintain our Advanced Placement/College courses. We need to attract top tier talent to continue to produce our Illinois State Scholars and high academic standards. 2. We need to continue to look at additional resources for our teachers and staff so that they are provided with the necessary tools to provide an excellent education. 3. You can’t get the first two without a school board that works in good faith for the best interest of the students, faculty, and administration. One disgruntled board member that wants to endorse a private agenda is an incredible negative force on student achievement. Divided boards will not attract top administrative or faculty talent. They have been the ones that made one of our schools a National Blue Ribbon School. I understand, and encourage all board members to understand and respect our scope of duties and oath of this position. We each have 1 independent voice and opinion to contribute to the outcomes. We should voice independently and finally respect the final decision of the board.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? The goal is not to raise taxes. At this point the goal is to keep the rate stable and I believe we are on track to provide the staff and resources necessary to support our programs.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? My goal is for the district to remain fiscally responsible and to improve upon our already high academic success. Our third party audit again showed all disbursements to be accurate and receipts accounted for. We’ve added AP/SLU level courses and recently partnered with SWIC on additional college level coursework. We are pleased with what we have...but are focused on continually improving our academic opportunities.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? I believe our current salary schedule is on track to meet this new requirement. I don’t believe the new legislation will impact CUSD#4.
