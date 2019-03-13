Candidate profile: Katherine ‘Katy’ Little

Name: Katherine (Katy) Little
Age: 44
Town: Troy, IL
Occupation: Manager, Records Management
Position Seeking: School Board Member (Triad District)
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have been active in the Troy Grade School PTO for the past 6 years (the last 5 years I have served as the PTO’s treasurer). Serving on the PTO Board has allowed me to stay involved in my children’s school and supplement their school life by providing activities and events. As my children transition from elementary school to middle school, I would like to continue my involvement with the district by ensuring Triad continues to provide a safe, positive and accessible environment for all students. I welcome the experience to increase my knowledge of the Triad District, and I will listen with an open mind on all matters that are presented to the Board for information and consideration.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? Triad is a great school district. But just as any other school district, work needs to be done to keep it great. Some of the issues the Triad School Board will face in the upcoming years are: necessary improvements at buildings (namely Triad Middle School), increased safety features for all schools in the district, and continuing to recruit top caliber teachers and administrators for the district. I look forward to serving on the Board and contributing to discussions and development of courses of actions to address these issues and maintain Triad as one of the top school districts in the area.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? Obviously, nobody wants to increase property taxes. Based on Triad’s current financial situation, I do not envision a need to increase property taxes in the near or long term. The current Board of Education has been dedicated to not raising property taxes, and has in fact worked to try and reduce the property taxes where they can. If I am elected to the Board, I would continue to work to not raise taxes and reduce where we could. However, as we all know, situations can change swiftly...state funding can decrease and unexpected expenses can occur within the district. Therefore, if there would come a time to raise taxes, this issue would be bought before the voters in a referendum for approval.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? When my husband and I were looking to buy a new house, one of our top concerns was making sure we moved into a community with a good school district. We chose to remain in Troy because of the great education our children have received thus far. I want to ensure that the Triad district continues to recruit families into the district because of it’s schools. If I am elected to the board, I would like to: (1) Maintain the high caliber of teachers and administrators that we have within the district. Triad continues to recruit top teachers, administrators and staff members, and I want to ensure this does not change. (2) Continue to implement student safety measures. Unfortunately, we live in a time where this is necessary. The good news is Triad is already taken steps to protect their students, however, we need to continue to build upon them for a more secure future. (3) Ensure students are successful inside and outside the classrooms by offering advanced courses and clubs that challenge them academically and grow them into responsible, balanced young adults.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? Teachers have one of the most important jobs. They are raising and teaching the future leaders of this country and their salaries should be reflective! The proposed bill incrementally raises the minimum wage until it hits $40,000 by the 2023-24 school year. The good news is Triad’s beginning teacher salaries are already above the required minimum wage (in fact, they surpass the required minimum wage required in the 2022-23 school year). So initially, if this bill is passed, there will be no initial impact on Triad’s budget. The Board will have to make adjustments for school years 2023 and beyond. However, if this bill continues to allow Triad to recruit and retain the caliber of teachers we have today, I think it’s a step in the right direction.
