Candidate profile: John “Jack” Weyant

Name: John “Jack” Weyant
Age: 67
Town: Mascoutah (for 35 years)
Occupation: Retired Air Force master sergeant at Scott Air Force Base; now working as a mechanic, repairing John Deere lawn equipment at Shiloh Valley Equipment Co.
Position seeking: Mascoutah City Councilman
Campaign website: N/A
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have served as a Councilman for the City of Mascoutah for the past 12 years. During this time, our city has grown and our infrastructure has been improved by repairing or replacing roads, curbs, sidewalks, sewer lines and water lines. Our parks were expanded and improved, and walking trails were installed. Future projects are planned, including 10th Street repairs, an upgrade at the intersection of Route 4 and Main Street, power grid expansion and emergence power back-up, expansion of our current sewage plant and other park improvements. I have been involved in all of these projects and would appreciate your vote to continue this work of making Mascoutah a great place to live.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? As our city continues to grow, more electrical power and stable power will be required. Faster internet and more connectivity will be needed. Currently, we are planning for those needs. Our power grid is being improved, and we are expanding the city’s fiber optic network. We will be able to attract new business and hopefully become the first Smart City in Southern Illinois.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. For the past six years, our city tax rate has not been increased. We have achieved this by being proactive in our spending and restructuring our city finances. I have no reason to increase property taxes unless we are required to support state or federal directed programs. We currently have a balanced budget, and we expect to continue this in the future.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Mascoutah has enjoyed being a safe community for many years. Our police department is manned with professional and experienced officers, and they are well equipped to handle future problems. During our homecoming, our local officers are supported by both St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police personnel. When the need arises for additional support, our Police Chief will advise the best course of action to pursue.
