Candidate profile: Charles E. Jefferson

News-Democrat

March 14, 2019

What you need to know about the April 2019 election

The 2019 municipal election is April 2.
By
The 2019 municipal election is April 2.
By

Name: Charles E. Jefferson

Age: 66

Town: Mascoutah

Occupation: Retired and now working as a consultant

Position seeking: Mascoutah City Councilman

Campaign website: N/A

Why are you running and why should people vote for you? Mascoutah, which is a quiet, safe and very friendly community, needs much more economic development. I have a B.A. from Northwestern University. My first professional position was in Economic Development. I serve on the city’s Economic Development Commission.

What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? There isn’t enough economic development. We need to expand the resources available to the Economic Development Coordinator.

Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Under no circumstances.

Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Have a citywide Citizen Watch.

