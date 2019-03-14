Candidate profile: Jessica Zurliene

Name: Jessica Zurliene
Age: 28
Town: Lebanon
Occupation: Insurance agent and business owner
Position seeking: Lebanon alderman Ward 3
Campaign website: N/A
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for alderman because I currently have three businesses that operate out of Lebanon and a little boy who will grow up in this town. I need it to be the best little town it can be, and right now I feel like there are a lot of struggles that I might be able to help with. I understand how to run a business in a manner that is not only conservative from a financial standpoint, but also encourages and embraces growth along the way. That’s what we need: Growth. But we also have to be smart about how we spend the taxpayers’ money.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Money and fear of change. We have to find a way to embrace our history and the things that make us unique, but also prepare for and welcome some change. We need to discover and implement ways to encourage families to want to live (and visit) here, and we have to do so with a sense of urgency. To increase city income and solve our financial problems, we need to increase the number of people in our town. I will approach these challenges with longevity at heart. I don’t want to lose the wonderful history we hold here in this town, but I also want people to be able to still enjoy this history many years from now, and to do that, some changes will need to be made.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. If it’s necessary and I can’t find another solution. I would ultimately like to find ways to cut expenses and limit any additional money going out before I would ever look at raising taxes.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? I think our best approach is to continue to support our local police department and make sure they have the resources they need to be able to do their jobs to the fullest.
