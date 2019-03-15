Candidate profile: Ross Breckenridge

Name: Ross Breckenridge
Age: 37
Town: Glen Carbon
Occupation: Public Servant
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position Seeking: Glen Carbon Village Trustee
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/RossBreckenridge/
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? For the last 8 years I have had the privilege of serving as a Glen Carbon Village Trustee and Clerk. On the Village Board, I have worked to address critical issues such as infrastructure, economic development, and community services, seeking to balance short and long-term needs with financial sustainability.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Glen Carbon has an aging infrastructure. I’d work with the Public Works Director, Village staff, the Village Board and residents to come up with an economical solution that fixes the issue but is also equally fair to the residents.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. Major infrastructure projects or capital improvements. Old Troy Road would be a perfect example of a project that would need an increase. By reconstructing Old Troy Road, it will increase expansion in the Village. However, once the bonds are paid, I would want that percentage of tax or fee to be eliminated.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Glen Carbon Police Department has been very proactive in the community. Constant community outreach and interaction I believe is key to a safe, happy, and healthy community.
Comments