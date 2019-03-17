Candidate profile: Thomas J. Kuhn

Name: Thomas J. Kuhn
Age: 49
Town: New Baden
Occupation: Railroad
Position seeking: New Baden City Council member
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Campaign website: N/A
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I was born and raised in New Baden, and I’m raising my family in town. I simply want to understand the process better and hopefully help prioritize funding and tax dollars where they’re needed the most.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? I’m sure New Baden could benefit from an effort to try and draw more businesses into our area.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I’m certain there are issues that could arise, creating the need to increase tax dollars, but I’m unaware of any currently.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? I’m not sure crime has been a major problem in New Baden, and I hope it continues that way. Our police officers have done an outstanding job, which probably contributes to New Baden being voted one of the safest communities in our area.
Comments