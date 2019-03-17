Candidate profile: Christopher Farrar

Name: Christopher Farrar
Age: 53
Town: Edwardsville
Occupation: Physician
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position seeking: Ward 1 Alderman
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? For the last two years as Ward 1 Alderman, I have been a strong advocate for sustainable and sensible development that allows our City to grow while maintaining the small town feel that we all enjoy. I want to continue my focus on preserving green space while supporting and upgrading our existing park system. I also believe we need a broader system of “connector” paths that allow residents access to shops and parks without having to use a car.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? The Ward 1 district in Edwardsville is the oldest and most historic part of the City, and we need a renewed commitment in upgrading its infrastructure. I will fight tirelessly to ensure adequate funding for important infrastructure projects in Ward 1.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Edwardsville has been blessed with strong financial managers of the people’s money, resulting in no increase in property taxes during the time I have been on City Council. I do not foresee any reason to raise property taxes in the future given the healthy economic vitality of the City. If there is a large project undertaken by the City in the future, then perhaps an increase in fees could be considered.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Edwardsville Police Department is the best trained and equipped force in the Metro East. We also have generous and committed officers who give their time and energy to community outreach. This provides the right mix of policing that continues to keep the City of Edwardsville safe. I believe that interdepartmental cooperation is an essential component to effective crime control in the Metro East.
Comments