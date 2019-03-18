Candidate Profile: Leo Simburger

Name: Leo Simburger
Age: 54
Town: Smithton
Occupation: Law Enforcement
Position Seeking: Village of Smithton Trustee
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have been in law enforcement for 27 years and have seen both sides of government. I want government to be lean and be as least intrusive as possible.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? I want the population to grow, but grow in a smart planned strategy in order not to diminish our services to the public. I also would like to eliminate the “wheel tax” and “pet tax”. These are cumbersome and very difficult to enforce taking valuable time away from Law Enforcement.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. If needed, I would consider a rise in property tax to make up for the wheel and pet tax. This would take law enforcement out of the process and free up time for more important issues.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Simple, prison.
