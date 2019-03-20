Candidate profile: Darnell Thompson

Name: Darnell Thompson
Age: 70
Town: East.St. Louis, Il.
Occupation: Professional Political Scientist/ Strategic Planner
Position Seeking: Mayor of East. St. Louis
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? To provide “Emergency” rescue and repair of all city-wide (16) neighborhoods to correct our City’s economic depression conditions and our citizen-residents financial and emotional distress conditions. People should vote for me because I am a native son of East St. Louis, a Stanford Univ. trained Political Scientist; with 40 yrs of successful work experience and I will promote local business expansion/start-ups, career-based job creation and public safety expansion.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Economic Stagflation. Promote a Public Infrastructure Capital Improvements Program to prepare East St .Louis for major commercial investments; downtown-riverfront/ all (16) city-wide neighborhoods.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I would have to review our City’s current tax/fee structures to evaluate what actions to take as not over burden our residents and local small business community.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Promote funding to create a neighborhood/business public safety task force, a emergency job creation/training task force and a emergency business creation/growth task force.
Comments