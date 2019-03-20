Elections

Candidate profile: Darnell Thompson

The News-Democrat

March 20, 2019 10:46 AM

What you need to know about the April 2019 election

The 2019 municipal election is April 2. Here are some key dates and times you need to know if you're planning to vote.
By
Up Next
The 2019 municipal election is April 2. Here are some key dates and times you need to know if you're planning to vote.
By

Name: Darnell Thompson

Age: 70

Town: East.St. Louis, Il.

Occupation: Professional Political Scientist/ Strategic Planner

Position Seeking: Mayor of East. St. Louis

Why are you running and why should people vote for you? To provide “Emergency” rescue and repair of all city-wide (16) neighborhoods to correct our City’s economic depression conditions and our citizen-residents financial and emotional distress conditions. People should vote for me because I am a native son of East St. Louis, a Stanford Univ. trained Political Scientist; with 40 yrs of successful work experience and I will promote local business expansion/start-ups, career-based job creation and public safety expansion.

What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Economic Stagflation. Promote a Public Infrastructure Capital Improvements Program to prepare East St .Louis for major commercial investments; downtown-riverfront/ all (16) city-wide neighborhoods.

Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I would have to review our City’s current tax/fee structures to evaluate what actions to take as not over burden our residents and local small business community.

Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Promote funding to create a neighborhood/business public safety task force, a emergency job creation/training task force and a emergency business creation/growth task force.

  Comments  