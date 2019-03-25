Candidate profile: Christopher “Casey” Scharven

Name: Christopher “Casey” Scharven
Age: 53
Town: O’Fallon
Occupation: Logistics and Process Analyst
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position Seeking: O’Fallon Ward 6 Alderman
Campaign website: @caseyaldermanward6 on Facebook
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for Alderman for a simply reason – to give back to O’Fallon. My family moved here 15 years ago as a military family, coming to Scott AFB from Kuwait and Portugal (long story), and just assumed we’d move again in three years. We decided to retire here and just ended up putting down roots. My wife, Kathy, and I both grew up with fathers in the military, but our four children have done a lot of growing up here. It’s home now.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? To me, it’s how we move forward with future growth for O’Fallon. For example, if we grow new apartments or a subdivision, it will impact our schools by the increase in students – how do we help ensure this is well managed? How will that growth impact the tax base for the community? We need to ensure we look at the big picture when we are approached with opportunities to grow to make sure we’re not going to lose what makes O’Fallon special.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. That’s a tough question because it is very speculative. I would never say that I would never vote to raise taxes or fees, as there could be many issues that drive would the City Council to consider a revision to a tax or a fee. However, I would certainly wish to ensure the citizens were well informed and had an opportunity to express their views IF any tax or fee increases were being considered. We have a common-sense community that would be able to consider the issue and then provide solid feedback to the City Council.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? We need to continue the vision that Eric Van Hook, our Director of Public safety has brought to the Police Department. I concur with the vision of proactively solving problems and protecting life and property through education, prevention and enforcement. We have a terrific reputation here in O’Fallon as a safe community to live in, and the vision is the right one for O’Fallon.
Comments