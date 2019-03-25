Candidate profile: Robert Phillips

A vote for Robert Phillips is a vote for your voice to be heard. I have been on the board since 2014 and have learned a lot over that time. The number one thing I learned is that people want someone who will listen to them and vote for what is in the best interest of the citizens of the district which includes the children. I believe that the school should use the funds provided by tax payers in the best method possible to give the children the best education that the community can and is willing to provide. Money should not be spent on things that do not help the children learn or keep them safe. I feel that the community should be updated as to what their money is being used for and allow them to have a voice.
I also believe that the school board should ask for more opinions of the parents and guardians of our children. Several things the board votes on affect the families of the children. The board approves such things as when school starts or ends during the day and I know that even a slight alteration in that schedule can cause many challenges to our families. As such, I believe before a board vote, the school should inform the parents and guardians of the change that is being considered and allow them to tell the board if they are ok with it. In today’s, world it is easy and cheap to do a simple survey of the families.
I grew up in District 175 and attended Harmony, Emge and Ellis from kindergarten through the 8th grade. I am proud to have my children attend the same school I did. Emge provided me the introduction into what would become my career today. I am a Technical Solutions Architect who helps large corporations solve issues on how to best connect all of their remote locations. I am happy that my job allows me the ability to donate time, equipment and money to the district and hope that some day the children in our schools will be able to do the same.
My wife Karen, is a Music Teacher in another district, so I hear about a lot of the challenges teachers face. I also have taken time to talk to the teachers in my district and get their views on the administration and the board as well. I feel our district has some very outstanding teachers that do the best with what they can with what is provided to them. I hold the board responsible for the quality of the educational experience our children get. Our teachers can teach, and it is up to the board to provide the curriculum, resources, and the administrative staff that supports them.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
So if you want a person on the board who is willing to reach out and ask for input and then votes on topics based on what the majority of citizens in the district say they want, then I am your guy. I feel no one knows what the children need more than their parents and guardians. If elected, I will continue to push for more options for the citizens to be a partner in the school.
I ask for your vote on April 2nd.
Comments