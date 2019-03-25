Candidate profile: Luis Ybarra II

Name: Luis Ybarra II
Age: 21
Town: Granite City
Occupation: Student
Position Seeking: School Board Member
Campaign website: https://fb.me/LuisYbarraForSchoolBoard
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’m running because as the world continues to change and progress, our schools have not. There are changes that must be made in order to progress, not only for our schools but our communities as well. I believe the hard working citizens should vote for me because if elected, I will return the favor and work hard to prioritize the classrooms within the school district.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? One of the largest issues all of our schools face is absenteeism, which is not only educationally harmful for the student but for the teachers as well. In order to fix absenteeism, the school district must begin to enforce the rules that have been placed to address these issues. The creation of a more effective Attendance team would be the first action towards this issue. This system would monitor all attendance daily, track progress, and communicate any issues with the student, teacher, and parents. Another issue which concerns me is the harassment case for Equal Pay from late 2018, an issue that should not have existed in the first place. All decisions the school board makes must keep equality in mind.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? Raising property taxes shouldn’t even be considered. For up to 70% of property taxes to go towards the schools yet the schools are in their current state truly shows that the Board of Education is not placing the classrooms as their priority.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? My goals are to eliminate unnecessary fundings, prioritize all classrooms, and create equal opportunities for all students and teachers to develop.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? I believe that would be beneficial for the teachers as they’re faced with day to day tasks in which they are hardly financially compensated.
