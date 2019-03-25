Candidate profile: Mary Ann Smith

Name: Mary Ann Smith
Age: 58
Town: Glen Carbon
Occupation: Retired
Position Seeking: Glen Carbon Village Trustee
Campaign website: Mary Ann Smith for Glen Carbon Trustee on Facebook
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I believe the residents should vote for their elected officials rather than be appointed. I have served the Residents for nearly 15 years. My honesty, integrity and commitment is public record.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? We are a growing community. I will continue to practice sound decision making and fiscal responsibility in all aspects of my role as Trustee.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. Sometimes raising taxes is the only solution. However, that decision can only be made after careful scrutiny of a given situation. Many times there are alternate funding sources that can be utilized.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Glen Carbon has an outstanding Police Department and our low crime rate is evidence of their expertise. Supporting them is the best way to help them.
