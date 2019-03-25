Candidate profile: Victor Smith

Name: Victor Smith
Age: 51
Town: Glen Carbon, IL
Occupation: Electrical Engineer
Position Seeking: Glen Carbon Village Trustee
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/Write-in-Victor-Smith-for-Glen-Carbon-Village-Trustee-2257399984324652/
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am a hard-working and dedicated long-time resident of Glen Carbon. I currently serve as Chairman of the Glen Carbon Police Commission. Prior to that, I served 10 years as a member of the Glen Carbon Planning and Zoning Commission, including one year as Chairman. I want to utilize my background, education, and experience as a Glen Carbon Trustee. My history of service to Glen Carbon is evidence that I am vested in keeping the Village headed in the right direction.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Public safety is the most important issue in Glen Carbon. We’ve had some crimes lately in our town. However, our Glen Carbon Police Department is excellent, and we need to ensure that they have the staff and equipment necessary to keep our citizens safe.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. I would support raising taxes or fees for our most important issues when there is no other alternative. For example, If there were no other way to fund a fully staffed police force, I would support a tax or fee increase to keep our citizens safe.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? In order to stop crime in and around our community, I would increase police presence around businesses that are close to highways and also have our police force provide tips to citizens.
