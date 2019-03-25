Elections

Candidate profile: Susan Jensen

March 25, 2019

Name: Susan Jensen

Age: 65

Town: Glen Carbon

Occupation: Attorney

Position Seeking: Glen Carbon Trustee

Campaign website: Facebook site: Susan Jensen for Trustee

Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I want to give back to my community using the skills I gained as a prosecutor. I have experience dealing with people, listening to them and working to solve problems.

What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? I believe sustainable growth is a major issue. We must be concerned with climate change and make sure individual and business carbon footprint is lessened. We must promote alternative energy sources.

Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. Only if it benefited the entire community and they supported it.

Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? A well-trained, well-educated and well financed police department that is engaged in the community is the best way to face these problems.

