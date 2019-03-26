Candidate profile: Maria Sharma

Elections

Maria Sharma

As a proud parent and PTO President at Signal Hill School, I have become familiar with the school’s culture, the people who make it amazing, and its areas of need. For this reason, I am excited to run for the privilege of serving on Signal Hill School Board.

My career as an Informational Technology Manager has afforded me experience in managing a team of skilled professionals, and leading large-scale projects from conception to execution. I hope to use my skills working with school leadership on developing a strategy focused on each student’s needs.

As a Signal Hill School Board member, my priority would be ensuring every student gets the resources they need to be successful. I would do this by continuing to support programs with a direct student impact, such as intervention programs for at-risk students, as well as enrichment programs for advanced students. However, I also believe we should implement programs to focus on the indirect factors. I believe the school’s strategy should include a focus on engaging more families, expanding our special education program, and retaining teachers. These factors have all been key indicators of a successful school.

