Candidate profile: Mark Foley

Name: Mark Foley
Age: 53
Town: Glen Carbon
Occupation: I have been employed as a police officer with the village of Glen Carbon for the past 30 years. I am currently retiring at the rank of Administrative Lieutenant, responsible for overseeing criminal investigations involving crimes committed in the Village of Glen Carbon and administrative and personnel matters involving the Village of Glen Carbon Police Department.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position Seeking:Village Trustee
Campaign website: markfoley@voteglencarbon.us
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? The basic answer is that I noticed a lack of viable candidates registering for the public service position of village trustee. I decided to retire early and offer my services to the Village of Glen Carbon. I am doing this for the citizens of the Village of Glen Carbon for allowing me the opportunity to have served 30 years with the Village Police Department. This respectable employment has provided financial support for myself and my family to live in this great community.
In addition, I have noticed that the majority of the current village board members and candidates, are all from the same profession, consisting of an attorneys. Finally, I believe it is the responsibility of village trustee to maintain the beauty and safety of our community, to hold property owners responsible for the appearance of their property.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? I am currently aware of the spending directly related to departments within the Village of Glen Carbon that are associated with providing services to the residents of the community. I know the current and previous elected officials have worked hard to raise the level and standard of these amenities. I would consider it important to protect these high standards.
When your offer a great community to live, you will continue to attract businesses and individuals that are wanting to live in the Village of Glen Carbon. This will increase a need for spending with in the areas public services that are currently offered for the residents in the areas of emergency service response and police protection as well as infrastructure maintenance.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. The Village of Glen Carbon, like other municipalities in the State of Illinois has viewed taxes as being one the increasing burdens. I plan to make a strong commitment to keep the Village of Glen Carbon financially responsible to the citizens of Glen Carbon. I am also against any attempts by State legislators to attempt to balance a state budget with additional tax increases on businesses or residents.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? During my current position with the Village of Glen Carbon Police Department, which I am retiring from, In part of my responsibilities in a management role is to assist in locating and securing outside funding sources for equipment and personnel. These funding sources have included both state and federal grants for police personnel wages and equipment to assist with traffic safety on state road ways, state funding for purchase of police equipment and assignment of investigative personnel in regional federal taskforces that provide equitable sharing to participating law enforcement agencies of the seized assets. These seized funds are limited to be used by law enforcement agencies involving the hiring of personnel or the purchase of equipment. I am proud to be a resident of the Village of Glen Carbon and have worked tirelessly during my 30 years of service with the Village Police Department to aid in the sense of public safety in making the Village of Glen Carbon a spectacular place to live and work. By utilizing personnel in federal task forces it maximizes available resources involving personnel for investigations and by continuing to request state and federal grants permits additional funding for equipment without being a tax increase on the community.
Comments