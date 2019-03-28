Candidate Profile: Lora Miles

Name: Lora Miles
Age: 54
Town: Highland
Occupation: Retired - Higher Education
Position Seeking: Board Member
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have 35 years in Higher Education and am passionate about education for our children. I want to help make sure we are offering the best High School education to provide all our students opportunities whether they continue onto college or become productive citizens in our society.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? The foremost, I am sure is the budget. There are many needs but never enough funds to meet all the needs. I have had extensive experience working with state budgets, mandates and personnel issues. I am also familiar with various funding sources and how one bucket of money cannot be used to pay other needs outside what they were collected to be used for.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? That is hard to answer without analyzing the pros and cons of any property tax increase and how it will benefit our students. Although, with any tax increase it is better if we can get the communities support, so being transparent of the need would be critical.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? Providing a good quality education. I would like to accomplish being part of a group that develops or finalizes a strategic plan for the district as a guiding principle.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? I would need to know all the facts and the pros and cons of the issue before taking a stand. At this time I do not have all the information.
