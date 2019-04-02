Elections

Incumbent John Miller has early lead in Collinsville mayoral race

Area voters head to polls for Illinois municipal races

Southern Illinois voters turnout for municipal elections including mayor, local school boards, city councils, village boards, and park districts among other things. By
According to early returns, Collinsville Mayor John Miller is leading Nancy Moss in his bid for another term as mayor. Miller has 396 votes. Moss has 180 votes.

Voters in several metro-east communities decided who they wanted to serve as mayor or village president in the April 2 election.

The polls have been closed since 7 p.m. as officials worked to count their ballots.

Here are the unofficial results from the contested mayoral or village president elections.

Note: This page will be updated as more results are published by the county.

East St. Louis

Robert Eastern III:

Emeka Jackson-Hicks (incumbent):

Carl Officer:

Darnell Thompson:

0 of 25 precincts reporting.

Collinsville

John Miller (incumbent): 396 votes

Nancy Moss: 180 votes

2 of 26 precincts reporting.

Cahokia

Curtis McCall Jr. (incumbent): 997 votes

Donna Ayres: 95 votes

Write-in votes: 41 votes

0 of 13 precincts reporting

Centreville

Marius Jackson (incumbent): 582 votes

Reginald “Red” Reynolds: 266 votes

Write-in votes: 2 votes

1 of 6 precincts reporting

Marissa

Rodney Rednour: 9 votes

Chad Easton (incumbent): 4 votes

0 of 2 precincts reporting

Hamel

Devin A. Bushrow: 6 votes

Larry Bloemker (incumbent): 6 votes

0 of 1 precincts reporting.

Find more election results from St. Clair County stclair.platinumelectionresults.com. For more results from Madison County, go to madisonvotes.com. Visit bnd.com/news/politics-government/election for more information about the candidates in some contested races who received questionnaires from the Belleville News-Democrat.

