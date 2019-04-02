Elections
Incumbent John Miller has early lead in Collinsville mayoral race
Area voters head to polls for Illinois municipal races
According to early returns, Collinsville Mayor John Miller is leading Nancy Moss in his bid for another term as mayor. Miller has 396 votes. Moss has 180 votes.
Voters in several metro-east communities decided who they wanted to serve as mayor or village president in the April 2 election.
The polls have been closed since 7 p.m. as officials worked to count their ballots.
Here are the unofficial results from the contested mayoral or village president elections.
Note: This page will be updated as more results are published by the county.
East St. Louis
Robert Eastern III:
Emeka Jackson-Hicks (incumbent):
Carl Officer:
Darnell Thompson:
0 of 25 precincts reporting.
Collinsville
John Miller (incumbent): 396 votes
Nancy Moss: 180 votes
2 of 26 precincts reporting.
Cahokia
Curtis McCall Jr. (incumbent): 997 votes
Donna Ayres: 95 votes
Write-in votes: 41 votes
0 of 13 precincts reporting
Centreville
Marius Jackson (incumbent): 582 votes
Reginald “Red” Reynolds: 266 votes
Write-in votes: 2 votes
1 of 6 precincts reporting
Marissa
Rodney Rednour: 9 votes
Chad Easton (incumbent): 4 votes
0 of 2 precincts reporting
Hamel
Devin A. Bushrow: 6 votes
Larry Bloemker (incumbent): 6 votes
0 of 1 precincts reporting.
Find more election results from St. Clair County stclair.platinumelectionresults.com. For more results from Madison County, go to madisonvotes.com. Visit bnd.com/news/politics-government/election for more information about the candidates in some contested races who received questionnaires from the Belleville News-Democrat.
