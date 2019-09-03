State representative to explore run to replace Shimkus in 15th district

The start of the 2020 campaign Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know.

A state representative from the Vermilion County is looking into a run to replace U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville.

Mike Marron, a Republican from Fithian, plans to announce Monday an exploratory committee for a run in the 15th Congressional District, according to state political insiders.

The district runs includes Collinsville but mostly covers southeastern Illinois to the Kentucky and Indiana borders.

Shimkus on Friday announced he would not seek re-election in the 2020 election.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Marron became a state representative in September of last year.

Candidates may begin circulating petitions to run in the March 2020 primary on Tuesday. The filing period for the 2020 election is Nov. 25 through Dec. 2.

Marron could be the first of several candidates including several state GOP legislators looking to jump into the race for the heavily Republican district.

The general election is in November 2020. John W. Hursey Jr., a Democrat from Collinsville, had already announced a run before Shimkus stated he was not running.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we do this story? The November 2020 election may be more than a year away, but candidates are starting to organize and begin the process to appear on the ballot. On Sept. 3, candidates can begin collecting signatures on petitions that are required to appear on the March 17 primary ballot. Official filing of petitions is scheduled from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2. The BND will cover the important steps leading up to the election as part of our role in giving you information that will help you participate in civic life and be a watchdog of the candidates and the election process.