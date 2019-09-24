2020 challenger to state Rep. Wilhour emerges

The start of the 2020 campaign Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know.

Name: David Seiler

Office seeking: State Representative in the 107th House District

Party: Democratic

Age: 54

Occupation: History instructor at Lake Land College in Mattoon

Factoid: Seiler previously ran in 2018 for the same seat. He lost to state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, by more than 15,000 votes.

Stance on the progressive income tax: “The voters need leadership that supports a fair tax plan for the state that keeps taxes level or provides tax relief for 99% of the people in the district.”

He said it: “During the campaign two years ago, I argued that electing me as state representative would give the 107th district a seat at the table in forming state policy. The message I heard in reply from my opponents was that they didn’t want a seat at the table because they disagreed with the majority leaders in the General Assembly. They got their way. By voting ‘no’ on virtually everything, our representatives and senators ensured their irrelevance and actually denied the voters of the 107th district a role in the policy making process in Springfield.”

