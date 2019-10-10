GOP challenger to Bristow announces bid

SHARE COPY LINK

Name: Amy Elik

Office seeking: State Representative in the 111th House District

Party: Republican

Factoid: Elik serves as a Foster Township Trustee and previously served as a school board member with St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton. Elik and her husband, Don, have two children.

She said it: “As a CPA and auditor with over two decades of experience, I served as a trusted financial advisor on behalf of my clients,” Elik said. “Given Illinois’ poor fiscal condition, we need people who can audit financial records, ask tough questions, and push for fiscally-responsible solutions that do not additionally burden taxpayers. As State Representative, I will advance the needs and priorities of this district, not those of Chicago and Speaker Madigan. I’ve spent my life working alongside members of this community to support our values, and I’ll continue to do that in Springfield.”

District competitiveness: The 111th District is currently represented by state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey. Bristow won the 2018 election in the district by a 356 votes.

For a list of candidates in the 2020 election, visit https://www.bnd.com/news/politics-government/election/.