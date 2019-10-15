Alton native announces candidacy for Madison County State’s Attorney in 2020

SHARE COPY LINK

Name: Tom Haine

Office seeking: Madison County State’s Attorney

Party: Republican

Occupation: Attorney with HeplerBroom Law Firm

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Factoid: Haine, an Alton native, worked for several years with Military Police and Army investigators during his military service as a primary legal advisor for more than a dozen commanders.

He said it: “I’m running for State’s Attorney because I want to bring energy and leadership to Madison County’s justice system... If given the honor to serve, we will bring cases to trial swiftly and successfully. We will run an accessible and responsive office. And we will ensure crimes are prosecuted, justice is served, and the law is equally and fairly applied to all the citizens of Madison County.”

For a list of candidates in the 2020 election, visit https://www.bnd.com/news/politics-government/election/.