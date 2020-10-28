There’s still time to become an election pollwatcher in Illinois. What are the rules?

Not just anybody can waltz up to a polling place on Election Day and declare themselves a pollwatcher in Illinois.

“Joe Smith can’t come in on Election Day and say, ‘I want to be a pollwatcher,’” said St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook. “He has to have credentials.”

The State Board of Elections has strict rules about who can get credentials to become a pollwatcher and what they’re allowed to do, though President Donald Trump has called for an “army” of pollwatchers, raising concerns about violence and aggressive voter suppression tactics at the polls, especially in swing states.

Illinois is expected to vote firmly in favor of Vice President Joe Biden, so concerns about violence at the polls are fewer. In St. Clair County, roughly 25 individuals have been credentialed as pollwatchers to observe early voting, Holbrook said, on par with previous presidential elections. They come from groups aligned with Democrats, Republicans and ballot initiative committees.

“We haven’t had any major issues with them at all,” Holbrook said. “They seem to be operating within the parameters set for pollwatchers. Occasionally we have to give them a friendly reminder of the rules, and they oblige us.”

There’s still time to become a pollwatcher before Nov. 3. Here’s what Illinoisans need to know about pollwatching.

What does a pollwatcher do?

Pollwatchers are polling place observers who ensure voters have free and fair access when casting their ballots. They may ensure pollworkers fairly distribute ballots to voters and observe the process of counting ballots after the polls close, as long as the secrecy of a ballot isn’t affected.

Pollwatchers are appointed by political parties, candidates, certain citizen organizations, nonpartisan civic organizations, or groups opposing or supporting a ballot proposition, but there’s a limit to how many pollwatchers may be present at a polling place. A candidate may appoint two pollwatchers per precinct while any other organization may only appoint one. In a General Election, however, established political parties may appoint two pollwatchers.

During ballot counting, each group may appoint one pollwatcher per election judge panel.

What are the qualifications to become a pollwatcher?

Pollwatchers must be registered to vote in Illinois and be affiliated with a group they represent. The local election authority, either the county clerk or board of election commissioners, must provide credentials for pollwatchers, who must then present their credentials to election judges when they arrive at the polling place. They must also sign a register every time they enter or leave a polling place.

How do I become a pollwatcher?

Individuals wanting to become a pollwatcher can contact the group they’re affiliated with about seeking pollwatching credentials. Credentials can be issued up to Election Day.

What are pollwatchers allowed to do?

Pollwatchers may politely challenge a person’s right to vote or point out an error in the voting process, though it’s up to an election judge to decide whether to sustain the challenge, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. A pollwatcher may look for instances of a voter who’s claiming to be someone else, money changing hands near the polls or electioneering in the campaign-free zone.

If the error or violation isn’t corrected, the pollwatcher should note their observations, contact the local election authority, remain at the polling place and wait for an election official to arrive.

What are pollwatchers not allowed to do?

Pollwatchers are not allowed to interfere with the voting process and may not argue with election judges. They may not handle or touch any election materials, nor may they campaign within 100 feet from the entrance of the polling place.

Voter intimidation is illegal under federal law, according to Georgetown University Law Center. Intimidation can include confronting voters, verbal threats, following voters, aggressively questioning a person’s right to vote or any violent behavior in or near the polls. Private militias, or groups of armed individuals engaging in paramilitary or law enforcement activities without authority, are also illegal in Illinois.

If a pollwatcher disrupts the election process, an election judge, as the authority at a polling place on Election Day, is allowed to have them removed by a law enforcement officer. Police may also follow any lawful order an election judge gives them. Election judges can limit the number of pollwatchers present in case of overcrowding, a particular concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poll watchers will be required to maintain 6 feet of distance from others and wear a mask when at the polls.