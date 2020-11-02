Here are 9 questions and answers to help you on Election Day in southwestern Illinois

While millions of people have voted early this year across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of others will still cast ballots on Tuesday.

If you plan to head to the polls on Election Day, you can check out the BND Voter Guide at bnd.com to learn more about the candidates before you go to your polling place. This interactive guide includes questionnaires with in-depth responses from about 60 local candidates.

St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook for months has been urging people to vote early or mail in their ballots, and he noted you can still go to early voting sites until 7 p.m. Monday.

And to help you out on Tuesday, here’s a last minute Q&A guide:

When are polls open?

Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

What are the guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at polling places?

Election officials and the nation’s medical experts urge you to wear a mask and follow all other recommended precautions inside the polling station to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can expect to see metro-east election judges with face shields, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for your safety and theirs.

Local election authorities all were required to submit health and safety plans to state officials that include cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, social distancing routines and face coverings.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends voters to try to stay 6 feet away from other people, especially those not wearing a mask. The CDC advises voters to “take care when touching surfaces and wash your hands often or, if not possible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.”

Can I still mail in my ballot?

Yes, but it must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3, and arrive by Nov. 17 to be counted, according to Illinois election officials. The U.S. Postal Service had recommended mailing your ballot no later than Oct 27 to ensure that arrives on time to be counted.

You can still bring your mail-in ballot to an official, secure drop box before 7 p.m. Tuesday, when polls close on Election Day. The Illinois State Board of Elections has a list of dropbox locations on its website at https://bit.ly/3e2sMvu.

Where can I get election results?

BND journalists will be covering voting during the day on Tuesday and reporting results after polls close.

Go to bnd.com starting Tuesday night to get results from across the metro-east, state and nation. We will be updating the results as we get them.

During the daytime, you can follow the latest news about voting as our reporters file live reports from polling places around the southwest Illinois.

You can also help with coverage on Election Day by sharing your voting experience, questions and tips via email at Elections2020@bnd.com.

And if you have questions about our coverage, you can reach out to the same address and we will be back in touch.

When will the results be available in close races?

In tight races, the unofficial results of a referendum or a race may not be available until after all mail-in ballots are counted. State law says officials need to wait 14 days for the mail-in ballots to arrive and that means Nov. 17 this year.

If I have a physical disability, how can I get help at my polling place?

You can go to the polling place with a companion who can help you complete a ballot if the person signs an affidavit. St. Clair County sites offer equipment for blind persons to use.

What if I see something that concerns me at a polling place?

The Illinois State Board of Elections recommends that you speak with an election judge at the polling place. Also, in St. Clair County you can call the county clerk’s office at 618-825-2366 to report a concern. You also can send an email to VoterIntegrity@co.st-clair.il.us.

What’s the weather forecast?

Expect sunny skies and a high in the mid-60s on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Will tornado sirens still be tested Tuesday morning in St. Clair County?

Yes, tests will be conducted as they are on the first Tuesday of each month unless there is bad weather, which is not in the forecast.

