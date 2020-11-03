Live updates: Illinois 12th Congressional District results

Polls have closed in Illinois and unofficial results for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District will be updated as numbers become available.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost faces Democrat Raymond Lenzi of Makanda in the congressman’s bid for a fourth term representing the southern Illinois district.

Lenzi, a retired Southern Illinois University professor, narrowly won the March 17 primary election over Joel Funk, a farmer and insurance broker from Mascoutah.