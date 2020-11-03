Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Live updates: Illinois 12th Congressional District results

Polls have closed in Illinois and unofficial results for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District will be updated as numbers become available.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost faces Democrat Raymond Lenzi of Makanda in the congressman’s bid for a fourth term representing the southern Illinois district.

Lenzi, a retired Southern Illinois University professor, narrowly won the March 17 primary election over Joel Funk, a farmer and insurance broker from Mascoutah.

Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat. She joined the newsroom in January 2020 after her first stint at the paper from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2010 and earned a master’s from DePaul University in 2014. Landis previously worked at The Alton Telegraph. At the BND, she focuses on informing you about what your lawmakers are doing in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and she works to hold them accountable. Landis has won Illinois Press Association awards for her work, including the Freedom of Information Award.
