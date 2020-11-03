Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Live updates: Democrat tries to upset incumbent Republican in IL 13th district

Polls have closed in Illinois and unofficial results for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District will be updated as numbers become available.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a four-term Republican from Taylorville, faces Democratic nominee Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield in a rematch for the central and southwestern Illinois district.

Political professionals consider the district a toss-up, while both the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have poured money into the race. Dirksen Londrigan loss by less than a point, or 2,058 votes, in 2018.

Davis’ margins of victory shrank since he was elected. In 2014 and 2016, the congressman won with 58.7% and 59.7%, respectively.

As in the last election, Davis and Dirksen Londrigan clashed over health care, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th District includes all or portions of the following counties: Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, De Witt, Greene, Jersey, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, McClean,Montgomery, Piatt and Sangamon counties.

Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat. She joined the newsroom in January 2020 after her first stint at the paper from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2010 and earned a master’s from DePaul University in 2014. Landis previously worked at The Alton Telegraph. At the BND, she focuses on informing you about what your lawmakers are doing in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and she works to hold them accountable. Landis has won Illinois Press Association awards for her work, including the Freedom of Information Award.
