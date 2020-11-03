Live updates: Democrat tries to upset incumbent Republican in IL 13th district

Polls have closed in Illinois and unofficial results for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District will be updated as numbers become available.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a four-term Republican from Taylorville, faces Democratic nominee Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield in a rematch for the central and southwestern Illinois district.

Political professionals consider the district a toss-up, while both the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have poured money into the race. Dirksen Londrigan loss by less than a point, or 2,058 votes, in 2018.

Davis’ margins of victory shrank since he was elected. In 2014 and 2016, the congressman won with 58.7% and 59.7%, respectively.

As in the last election, Davis and Dirksen Londrigan clashed over health care, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 13th District includes all or portions of the following counties: Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, De Witt, Greene, Jersey, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, McClean,Montgomery, Piatt and Sangamon counties.