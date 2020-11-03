Live updates: Cahokia Heights referendum results

Voters in Cahokia, Alorton and Centreville were asked to decide whether to approve the potential merger to become a new city called “Cahokia Heights.” Here are the latest results on today’s election.

7:00 p.m.

Polls have closed in Illinois. We will be updating this story as results become available.

The referendum is the second phase of the “Better Together” campaign, a four-part plan to consolidate the three towns. The first phase was in March, when voters in Centreville and Alorton approved a measure to merge the towns into what would be called “Alcentra.” Third and fourth phases include the dissolution of Centreville Township and adding Commonfields of Cahokia to the newly formed Cahokia Heights.

Elections for the new city will be held in April. Local officials have touted the benefits of a proposed merger, citing severe population decline in the three cities as the reason for needing one larger city. Among cities in St. Clair County, Cahokia had the steepest population decline, with a lost of about 9% of its residents in the past 10 years.

A merged city would help boost population and lead to more federal funding to fix poor infrastructure, like an eroding sewer system, according to city leaders. However, residents weren’t provided information from a study that would tell them how much the merger would cost them or save them, creating skepticism among some Cahokia voters.

Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.