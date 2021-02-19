BND seeks info from candidates

The News-Democrat is producing a Voter Guide for the April 6 election to help residents learn more about the candidates for local offices.

If you are running in a contested race for school board, city government or village government in St. Clair, Madison or Monroe counties and have not received a candidate questionnaire from the News-Democrat, please send your email to Elections2021@bnd.com and a BND reporter will contact you.

Early voting for the April 6 election is scheduled to begin on Feb. 25.