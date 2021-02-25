Here’s what you need to know about early voting in the 2021 Illinois local elections

The next Election Day is on April 6, but you don’t have to wait until then to cast your ballot.

Early voting begins Thursday at local election offices and runs until April 5. Also, you can request a mail-in ballot.

Hundreds of candidates are running for local offices, including city, village, school board and township positions.

Here are answers to questions you may have about early voting in southwestern Illinois:

Q. Where can I vote in person?

Early voting is offered in your county clerk’s office, some temporary voting sites or local election commission.

Here are some selected locations:

St. Clair County: Clerk’s office on the second floor of the County Building at 10 Public Square in Belleville. For a complete schedule go to https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/county-clerk/elections

Madison County: Clerk’s office at 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. Early voting also will be available at other sites in the county, including Alton and Granite City. For a complete schedule, go to https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/county_clerk/index.php

East St. Louis: East St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners Office at 301 River Park Drive, Suite 300, in East St. Louis. For a complete schedule, go to https://eslelections.org/early-voting-and-grace-voting/

Monroe County: Clerk’s office at 100 S. Main St. in Waterloo. For a complete schedule, go to https://www.mococlerk.com/elections.html

Q. What about public health concerns regarding the coronavirus?

St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook said voters will be asked to wear a mask and have their temperature taken before entering a voting booth at the County Building.

Q. What do I need to do if I want to vote by mail?

Contact your local election authority and request a mail-in ballot. It must be postmarked on or before April 6.

Clerks will begin sending out the mail-in ballots on Thursday to the residents who have already requested one.

Holbrook recommends residents mail the ballot in as soon as possible and not wait until the deadline.

Holbrook said you can bring in the completed ballot to the clerk’s office but there will not be a curbside dropoff box like there was for the fall election because state officials did not authorize that.

“To anyone voting my mail, please vote early and please get it into us early,” Holbrook said.

Q. What if I want to vote on Election Day?

All polling places are scheduled to be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Check with your local election authority to find out your polling location.

Q. Where can I find out more about candidates on the ballot?

Go to bnd.com to see the Voter Guide.