Cheri Wright, candidate for mayor in Lebanon, IL

Name: Cheri Wright

Political party (if applicable): N/A

Age as of April 6, 2021: 69

Campaign website or social media page: Vote Cheri Wright





Office seeking: Mayor, City of Lebanon

Are you an incumbent? No

Previous offices sought: Yes, Alderman Ward 3 City of Lebanon Retired

Occupation: Retired

Education: Graduated High School

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I am the Vice President of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce. I have been a member for approx 15 years. I have also been on the Board during that time. I am the Head of the Lebanon Fall Festival committee. I have organized this event for the last 14 years..I am on the Lebanon Victorian Holiday committee.I am involved in almost every civic event/fundraiser that Lebanon has. I am a member of the Lebanon Women’s Club. I am very active throughout the community when residents have complaints or problems. I have been an alderman of Ward 3 for 8 years.I volunteered at Wild Bird Rehabilitation in St Louis, MO for approx 15 years was the President of Wild Bird Rehabilitation Board I initiated and organized the Trivia Night fundraiser for Wild Bird Rehabilitation. This became their major fundraising event.

Why are you running? Having been involved with city government for the last 8 years, I feel I can be most effective in making Lebanon a better place by being Mayor.

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? I want to attract new business to help grow Lebanon. I want to make Government more open and responsive to citizens. I would work with the Chamber of Commerce to develop new business in Lebanon. I would encourage the residents to come to the Council meetings so they can be more involved in the city activity.

Why should people vote for you? Of all of the candidates I think I will be the best at making Lebanon a better place. With the experience I already have in city government, I am familiar with how the city works and the decision making process. I also believe it is very important to have a balanced budget and follow it.