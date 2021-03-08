James Vernier II, candidate for mayor in Shiloh, IL

Name: James Vernier II

Political party (if applicable): N/A

Age as of April 6, 2021: 60

Campaign website or social media page: Facebook: Jim Vernier for Mayor of Shiloh

Office seeking: Mayor of Shiloh

Are you an incumbent? Yes

Previous offices sought: I have served for 20 years as Mayor and 16 years as a Village Trustee

Occupation: Safety Director Phillips Interior/ Exterior in Freeburg Illinois

Education: Graduated from Ofallon High in 1978 and started at Phillips that Summer

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I have served as a member of many volunteer organizations. I am currently a member Mayor of the Southwestern council of Mayors, I am also serving on the Board of Directors of the Southern Illinois Home Builders and Remodelers association, I am a member of the O’fallon Knight’s of Columbus 4239 and the Shiloh Eagles Aerie 545 also active at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Shiloh. I am a past President of the Southwestern Council of Mayors

Why are you running? We have exciting thing’s continuing in Shiloh even with the Pandemic and I would like to continue the momentum. The Rehabilitation Institute a 40 bed Rehab Hospital the first of it’s kind in Southern Illinois is currently under construction, the Auffenberg Auto Mall is currently under construction and will have 7 dealerships when it’s open. We have Junes Breakfast and Bar getting ready to begin construction in Old Shiloh at Main and Shiloh Station. We have a strip center being planned next to Circle K on Main St. we have a strip center getting ready to start construction in front of Wingate that will house Dominoes Pizza, Imagination Station a new Child Care Facility will soon open in Wingate, demolition of the old Michael’s in Green Mount Crossing will soon begin and be replaced by a new larger building with an unnamed retailer at this time. We have repaved many areas of Shiloh the past 4 years and we are planning for some major road improvements that we have been working on for several years.

What is the top issue in your race, and how would you address it? The top issue has been and will continue to be the positive growth Shiloh has. I believe the many projects have benefited many of our residents by providing convenient access to the services, most importantly Health Care. We have done all of this while having the lowest tax rate in St. Clair County for Village services. I have been an advocate for low taxes and quality services, we have both in Shiloh. The additional tax base helps our School districts provide a quality Education to our Children, we have the best Schools in the County.

Why should people vote for you? I believe when you look at my record of service to our community verses my opponents the choice should be clear.