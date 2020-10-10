Southwestern Illinois moves back to Phase 4 of COVID reopening. What are the rules?

Illinois officials announced Friday that they are removing some restrictions on businesses and gatherings the metro-east.

Which restrictions are still in place and what are the rules for metro-east residents now?

Here is a quick guide to returning to Phase 4 of the state’s plan for reopening the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, Restore Illinois:

What requirements do I face?

Illinois requires residents to wear a face mask and maintain a social distance of 6 feet when around other people (anyone outside of their household).

The state encourages frequent handwashing to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

How many people are allowed at social events?

The limit on gatherings is 50 people or 50% of a room’s capacity, whichever is less. Dance floors should remain closed, according to the state.

Are bars and restaurants open?

As of 5 p.m. Oct. 9, indoor service at bars and restaurants is allowed in the metro-east.

The state defines the metro-east as St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Randolph, Monroe, Washington and Bond counties.

Parties of up to 10 people can dine or drink together indoors. There is a 25% capacity on standing room in restaurants on bars.

Tables and bar seating should be arranged to allow for 6 feet between parties. Establishments can install impermeable barriers between booths that are less than 6 feet apart.

Patrons should wear a face mask except when they are eating or drinking at a table.

Grocery stores, hardware stores, clothing stores, pharmacies, shopping malls and other retail can operate with a 50% capacity limit.

Patrons should wear a face mask.

Are movie theaters open?

Movie theaters can operate with an indoor capacity limit of 50 people or 50% of a room’s capacity.

Patrons should wear a face mask except when they are seated.

Are gyms open?

Gyms can operate with a 50% capacity limit. Indoor group fitness classes with up to 50 people are allowed.

Members should sanitize equipment, such as weights or a treadmill, before and after use. The state says they should wear a face mask whenever not exercising, but best practice would be to wear a mask even while exercising, if practical.

What about barber shops, nail salons, spas or tattoo parlors?

A variety of businesses fall under the “personal care services” category of the Restore Illinois plan. They can operate with a 50% capacity through reservations only.

Customers should wear a mask. The state says the best practice would be for customers to wait for their appointment off premises, if practical.

Where can I learn more?

Visit dph.illinois.gov/restore to read the full guidelines for Illinois communities.

The Illinois Department of Public Health provides daily updates at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics on each region’s progress with testing and hospital resources, which state officials use to decide whether or not to impose restrictions.