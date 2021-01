We Rebuild St. Clair County IL COVID-19 mass vaccine center to open Monday February 1st January 29, 2021 05:47 PM

St. Clair County’s mass vaccination site in Belleville, is set to open on schedule Monday February 1, 2021 Officials reported that the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds site at 200 South Belt East will open on schedule and hope to administer 1,200 daily doses.