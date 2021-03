We Rebuild Illinois Gov. Pritzker says St. Clair County Jail inmates should have had masks months ago March 04, 2021 03:43 PM

IL Gov. J.B. Pritzker said inmates at the St. Clair County Jail in Belleville should have been provided masks long before Jan. 13 of 2021, the first time offered to detainees, especially since the state had availability since summer of 2020.