We Rebuild No appointment needed today at the St. Clair County, IL mass vaccination site in Belleville April 06, 2021 01:50 PM

Anyone 16-years-old and older who lives, works or attends school in Illinois can get the COVID-19 vaccine at St. Clair County drive-thru clinic, Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, Belleville. Tuesday you didn't need an appointment between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.