Parents of 5-year-old boy put him in cold shower, beat him to death, prosecutor says

Bail was set at $5 million Thursday morning for each of 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund’s parents, who were charged with murder hours after authorities found what they believe is the body of the Crystel Lake boy in a shallow grave near Woodstock, Illinois.

The official complaint filed against JoAnn Cunningham, 36, and Andrew Freund, 60, alleges that they forced AJ “to remain in a cold shower for an extended period of time and/or struck him on or about his body,” causing his death.

They both face multiple charges in the death of the boy, who was reported missing by his father a week ago. The two had bond hearings Thursday morning at the McHenry County jail, with Cunningham appearing first, and were ordered held in lieu of $5 million bail, for which they each would have to post a 10 percent bond.

Each defendant was brought in separately for a hearing. They both wore orange pants, shirt and shoes issued by the jail. Cunningham was visibly pregnant at seven months. She shook her head from side to side and appeared to be holding back tears as the charges were read, then wiped her eyes. Freund gripped the podium and then stood with his hands clasped behind or in front of him during the hearing but showed no emotion.

Freund and Cunningham were charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and failure to report a missing child or child death. Freund was also charged with concealment of a homicidal death.

In court, Judge Mark Gerhardt told both parents: “These are serious allegations.” Spectators could not hear much of what the attorney said because of faulty microphones in the tiny court, where the gallery is separated from the court by windows.

The murder charge is punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison, which may be extended to life in prison under certain circumstances, the judge said.

The next court date for the defendants was set for Monday.

“To see what kind of people would do something like this to children. It’s just horrible,” said Patti Kokonas, a Crystal Lake resident who attended the hearing.

“I don’t know what people are thinking. … I don’t feel sorry for them at all,” Kokonas added.

She criticized the role of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, which initially took custody of AJ after he was born with opiates in his system but then returned the boy to his mother.

The agency subsequently investigated two allegations of neglect by the parents. Despite police reporting deplorable living conditions in the house, including dog feces and urine throughout, broken windows and floors and an extended power outage, and a bruise on AJ that was blamed on the family dog, the agency officials concluded the allegations were unsubstantiated and allowed the parents to keep AJ.

Freund and Cunningham reported AJ missing April 18. They told police that AJ was last seen at bedtime — about 9 p.m. — April 17. When they woke up April 18, they said, they could not find him and reported it.

Authorities say an autopsy could happen Thursday.