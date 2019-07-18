Cashier says Hispanic family should ‘go back to their country,’ Illinois video shows

Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials With Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents reported to be in the area, Bluffton immigration lawyer Aimee Deverall describes — in English and Spanish — the rights a person has when confronted by immigration enforcement officials. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents reported to be in the area, Bluffton immigration lawyer Aimee Deverall describes — in English and Spanish — the rights a person has when confronted by immigration enforcement officials.

A cycling trip led to an unexpected confrontation for a family in Illinois.

Carolina Buitron says she and six family members were cycling in Naperville when one of their bikes broke down, WBBM reported.

Indira Buitron, 15, went into a nearby Bucky’s convenience store to purchase food, but the store clerk told her the food she was purchasing was expensive and “questioned the legal status of her two cousins waiting outside,” the TV station reported.

As Indira told the cashier that her cousins were visiting from Mexico, the rest of the family entered the store and came to her defense, WBBM reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Their confrontation was caught on video and posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

“I’m an American,” the cashier says, pointing to himself.

“And?” one of the family members responds. “What is your problem?”

“It’s illegal,” he says. “Are you a citizen?”

“Yes,” she responds.

“Don’t you know the rules? They need to go back to their country. It’s illegal,” he says.

One of the women tells the cashier to “be quiet” as they leave the store.

The cashier yells after them that “ICE will come.”

The cashier has since been fired and Bucky’s released a statement decrying his remarks, stating, “The comments of this associate are not reflective of the core values of Bucky’s Convenience Stores,” WLS reported.

The originally video posted to Facebook has been viewed more than 400,000 times and spawned a protest in front of the Bucky’s where the confrontation took place.

Naperville mayor Steve Chirico spoke out on the incident, writing on Facebook that “hate has no home here in Naperville. Quite frankly, this type of behavior has no place in society at large.”

The Naperville Police Department wrote on Facebook that the incident is currently under investigation.

This comes just days after President Trump tweeted that four Democratic congresswomen, all women of color, should “go back and help the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Three of the congresswomen were born in America and all four are U.S. citizens.

The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to condemn President Trump’s comments as racist, with all Democrats, four Republicans and one independent voting in favor of the resolution.